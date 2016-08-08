Aug 8 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :

* VTTI Energy Partners Lp announces entry into agreement to acquire an additional 8.4% interest in VTTI MLP B.V.

* Deal expected to be accretive to co's distributable cash flow

* Deal for $96.2 million

* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a total economic interest of 51.0% in VTTI operating

* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a 51.0% indirect voting interest in VTTI operating

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of co