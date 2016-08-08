BRIEF-Validus Holdings says deal to acquire ADM's crop risk services business
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
Aug 8 Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* VTTI Energy Partners Lp announces entry into agreement to acquire an additional 8.4% interest in VTTI MLP B.V.
* Deal expected to be accretive to co's distributable cash flow
* Deal for $96.2 million
* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a total economic interest of 51.0% in VTTI operating
* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a 51.0% indirect voting interest in VTTI operating
* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended the deadline to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for the nation's largest bankruptcy protection process ever.