Aug 8 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter Pipeline announces $1.35 billion acquisition of
Canadian NGL midstream business
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
funds from operations per share
* Expects to reduce its annual cash taxes by approximately
$70 million in 2017 through 2019
* Anticipates increasing its $1,250 million revolving
facility to $1,500 million in connection with acquisition.
* Underwriters will purchase from co, on a bought deal
basis, 22.43 million subscription receipts at a price of
$26.75/subscription receipt
* Does not anticipate need to issue additional equity beyond
proceeds from subscription receipts, drip to partially fund
acquisition
* Funding for acquisition will be provided by proceeds from
issuance of subscription receipts, new term debt
* Funding for acquisition will also be provided by available
capacity on committed revolving credit facility.
* Also anticipates reinstating premium dividend component of
its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan upon close
of deal
