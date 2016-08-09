BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
Aug 8 Lendingclub :
* Lendingclub says "in q2, we purchased $135 million in loans and then resold the majority to investors"
* Lendingclub says "we took steps to enhance asset quality and investor returns by increasing rates and tightening credit" during quarter
* Lendingclub says "following May 9th, we faced a significant disruption in our capital supply"
* Lendingclub says post May 9th, banks group were the most affected by announcements on may 9th
* Rates rose by weighted average 135 basis points since Dec, bringing weighted average platform right on standard program to just over 13%
* Reduced approval rates for some segments to eliminate 9% of higher risk personal loan population that exhibited propensity to accumulate debt
* Custom personal loans amounted to $296 million or 15% of platform originations in the second quarter
* In the interim, bradley coleman named interim CFO
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc- on Jan 26 board adopted amendment to bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jOQ4rR) Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of prior period financial statements