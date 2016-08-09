Aug 9 Galenica AG :

* H1 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 23.3 pct to 194.6 million Swiss francs ($197.99 million) and net profit after deduction of minority interests rose by 21.5 pct to 158.9 million Swiss francs

* 2016 Galenica net profit is expected to reduce by approximately 90 million Swiss francs both before and after deduction of minority interests on the assumption that relypsa will be consolidated as of october 2016

* Vifor Pharma is raising its former guidance in respect of the 2016 EBIT on a comparable basis, which is expected now to increase by approximately 10 pct compared to the previous year

* In the first half of 2016, the Galenica Group increased consolidated net sales by 12.1 pct to 2,009.3 million Swiss francs

* Galenica group net profit is expected to increase by approximately 10 pct on a comparable basis both before and after minority interests in 2016

