UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
Aug 9 Randstad Holding NV :
* Randstad to acquire Monster Worldwide Inc to transform the way people and jobs connect
* Randstad will pay $3.40 per share in cash, or a total purchase price of approximately $429 million
* Consideration represents a 22.7 pct premium to monster's closing stock price on August 8, 2016
* Purchase price implies an enterprise value to LTM 6/30/2016 adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.9x (excluding stock based compensation)
* Randstad has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of outstanding shares of monster common stock
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Randstad earnings per share
* Randstad intends to finance acquisition through its existing credit facilities
* Wells Fargo securities serving as exclusive financial advisor to Randstad, Evercore group for Monster
* Merger expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, set up by some of France's biggest media investors to challenge giants like Netflix, is set to become the country's second biggest pay TV player through a proposed purchase of French TV and content specialist Groupe AB.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 France's Carrefour SA aims to price the initial public offering of its fast-growing Brazilian unit as early as the second quarter, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said on Monday, a sign demand for new equity offerings in Latin America's No. 1 economy is gaining traction rapidly.