Aug 9 Randstad Holding NV :

* Randstad to acquire Monster Worldwide Inc to transform the way people and jobs connect

* Randstad will pay $3.40 per share in cash, or a total purchase price of approximately $429 million

* Consideration represents a 22.7 pct premium to monster's closing stock price on August 8, 2016

* Purchase price implies an enterprise value to LTM 6/30/2016 adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.9x (excluding stock based compensation)

* Randstad has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of outstanding shares of monster common stock

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Randstad earnings per share

* Randstad intends to finance acquisition through its existing credit facilities

* Wells Fargo securities serving as exclusive financial advisor to Randstad, Evercore group for Monster

* Merger expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals