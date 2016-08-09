BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 Ablynx Nv :
* Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody, vobarilizumab, in RA patients, confirming its best-in-class potential
* ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 79 pct, 59 pct and 43 pct respectively at week 24
* Excellent safety profile at all administered doses
* Results demonstrate clear potential advantages of vobarilizumab compared to other anti-IL-6/IL-6R drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France Source text - http://bit.ly/2jnKvV8 Further company coverage:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: