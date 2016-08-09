Aug 9 Van Lanschot NV :
* Van Lanschot and Achmea agree sale of Staalbankiers'
private banking activities
* Van Lanschot will acquire around 1.7 billion euros ($1.88
billion) in assets under management, around 280 million euros in
savings and a limited number of securities based loans
* Deal does not involve other activities of Staalbankiers
* Van lanschot will pay an initial acquisition price of 16
million euros for activities to be acquired
* Van lanschot, Achmea and Staalbankiers expect to complete
transaction in Q4 of 2016
