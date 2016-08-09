Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 9 Tecnotree Oyj :
* Starts a cost savings plan
* Target is to reduce personnel costs by 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) on an annual level, representing 100 man years
* Says savings will have a full impact in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)