BRIEF-Trico Bancshares reports quarterly EPS $0.54
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Resurs Holding Publ AB :
* Q2 operating income increased by 22 pct to 710 million Swedish crowns ($82.6 million)
* Q2 operating profit increased by 51 pct to 309 million crowns, and by 58 pct to sek 323 million excluding nonrecurring costs related to IPO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5911 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net interest income $43.16 million versus $41.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Two senior U.S. lawmakers unveiled legislative plans on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Freeman & Co named Michael Zampardi as managing director and head of capital placement.