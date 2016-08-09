Hedge fund Raveneur Investment Group shutting down -sources
BOSTON, Jan 30 Raveneur Investment Group, the two-year old hedge fund originally backed by Blackstone Group , is shutting down, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Aug 9 Old Mutual Plc
* Sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy
* To sell Old Mutual Wealth Italy to ERGO Italia, owned by Cinven.
* Consideration for transaction is 278 mln euro in cash, plus interest to completion.
* Transaction is subject to usual regulatory approvals and customary conditions and is expected to complete within six months
* Says sale is final part of divestment of Old Mutual Wealth's continental European businesses allowing it to focus on its core UK
* As at 31 Dec 2015, OMWI had eur 7 billion of funds under management, contributed 22 mln euro of post-tax earnings for year ending 31 Dec.
* Says proceeds will be retained by Old Mutual for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 30 Raveneur Investment Group, the two-year old hedge fund originally backed by Blackstone Group , is shutting down, according to two people familiar with the situation.
* Pine River Capital Management LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Jakks Pacific Inc as of January 26 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMigy3 Further company coverage:
By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's bottom line. Dropbox Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston said on Monday the comp