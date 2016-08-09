Aug 9 Quotient Technology Inc
* On Aug 3, co agreed to issue 3 million shares of company
pursuant to services and data agreement as partial consideration
for some rights
* Services agreement provides company with exclusive rights
to provide promotions and media, to use shopper data, for about
5.5 years
* Services agreement provides certain rights that may
continue on a non-exclusive basis for up to an additional 4.5
years
* Does not expect services agreement to materially impact
its guidance for Q3 2016 or full year 2016 - SEC filing
Source: bit.ly/2b5bBN4
