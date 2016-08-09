BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
Aug 9 OTCPharm PJSC :
* H1 total sales of 11.35 billion roubles ($175.67 million)versus 6.74 billion roubles year ago
* H1 own brand sales 9.29 billion roubles versus 5.60 billion roubles year ago
* H1 third party products sales 2.05 billion roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles year ago
($1 = 64.6085 roubles)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes