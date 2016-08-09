Aug 9 Harte Hanks Inc
* Q2 revenues from continuing operations were $97.3 million
compared to $109.2 million in same quarter last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Cost reduction program covers both labor and selling,
general and administrative expenses
* During Q2, announced intention to explore strategic
alternatives for trillium software business
* Strategic alternatives for our trillium software business
is ongoing
* Have implemented a $25 million cost reduction program
* Parts of reduction program implemented in Q2; most
remaining actions to be implemented will take place before end
of Q3
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: