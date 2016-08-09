Aug 9 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

* 3Rd quarter results

* Positive FDA pre-NDA meeting - NDA for dravet syndrome and LGS on track for h1 2017 submission

* Loss for nine months ended 30 June 2016 of £46.7 million ($62.2 million) compared to £32.3 million for nine months ended 30 June 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2016 of £191.2 million ($254.3 million) compared to £234.9 million as at 30 september 2015

* Plans to continue expansion of epidiolex plant growing capacity well beyond this 2016 goal

* Total revenue for three months to 30 June 2016 was £2.3 million, compared to £8.6 million for three months ended 30 June 2015

* Remains on track to meet expenditure guidance given with its Q2 results in May 2016

* Exchange rate gain of £11.2 million experienced in Q3 has reduced projected net cash outflow for 2016 financial year

* Subject to further exchange rate related volatility group's Q4 expenditure plans remain consistent with previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: