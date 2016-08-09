BRIEF-First Bank reports Q4 EPS $0.16
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
Aug 9 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Voyager Therapeutics initiates third cohort in ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of vy-aadc01 in advanced Parkinson'S disease
* On track to deliver six-month data on safety, motor function and biomarkers from patients in cohort 1 and 2 by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
* Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. reports profit for full year and fourth quarter 2016