BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces receipt of final construction permit for Krumovgrad Gold project
* Statutory review and appeal period has expired and permit is in force as of august 9, 2016
* Company is well positioned to commence construction phase of this project following receipt of board approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS