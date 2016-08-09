US STOCKS-Wall St falls the most this year as Trump honeymoon sours
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early Nov
Aug 9 Bats Europe:
* Bats europe to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called bats lis
* Bats europe has agreed to license bids technology to launch bats lis, a new block trading service for european equity market
* Subject to regulatory approval, bats europe will commence a phased go-live for bats lis by end of year
* Bats lis will have competitive pricing model; pricing details will be shared closer to launch date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early Nov
* Shoe Carnival Inc - on January 27, 2017, Shoe Carnival, Inc. entered into a stock repurchase plan
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc- on Jan 25 company entered early termination agreement with Chailease Finance Company Ltd - SEC filing