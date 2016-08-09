Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 9 Cenkos Securities Plc :
* Has received a final notice from FCA following an investigation into company's role as sponsor to Quindell (now known as Watchstone Group Plc)
* Has entered into a full and final settlement with FCA, which includes a financial penalty of 530,500 pounds
* Cenkos failed to put in place adequate systems, controls to ensure appropriate oversight of sponsor services business
* Cenkos also failed to ensure that all deal teams were adequately supervised when carrying out sponsor services mandates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)