BRIEF-Alma Market's administrator files to discontinue rehabilitation proceedings
* Says administrator has filed a motion to discontinue company's rehabilitation proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 9 Dvarcioniu Keramika AB :
* Lodges an appeal against order of Vilnius County Court of 27 July 2016 on initiating bankruptcy case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says administrator has filed a motion to discontinue company's rehabilitation proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Carlyle Group has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business, the private equity giant said on Monday.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 30 Shipping company Toisa Ltd filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy as falling demand for the Bermuda-chartered company's oil-and-gas supply vessels left it running short of cash, according to court documents.