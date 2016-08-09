Aug 9 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc :
* Company reaffirms guidance for 2016
* Excluding LIFO expenses, diluted EPS were $0.39 for Q2 of
2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $3.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $14.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.35
* Net sales increased 31.2% to $3.7 billion for q2 of 2016
compared to $2.8 billion for same period in 2015
* Mark holding company inc - board of directors has approved
a $0.08 cash dividend per common share - sec filing
Source text: bit.ly/2bg6J45
Further company coverage: