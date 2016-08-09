BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Aug 9 Shire Plc
* Announced U.S. launch of Vonvendi [von willebrand factor (recombinant)], only recombinant treatment for adults living with Von Willebrand Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement