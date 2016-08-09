Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 9 America First Multifamily Investors LP
* Announces the sale of Woodland Park
* Deal for $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said on Monday it terminated its contracts with Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, its biggest customer, after disagreements over proposed changes that required "significant economic concessions."
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.