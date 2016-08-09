LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Aug 9 Kimco Realty Corp :
* Files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Jan 30 Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump grew on Monday over his order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, as the state of Washington announced a legal challenge and former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor.
* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results