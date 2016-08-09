Aug 9 Galatasaray

* To pay 1.8 million euros ($1.99 million) plus VAT to Trabzonspor for transfer of player Luis Pedro Cavanda

* Agrees with the player for three seasons between 2016-2018 and to pay net 875,000 euros transfer fee per season

