Aug 9 Exelon Corp

* Exelon to assume ownership and operation of Entergy's James Fitzpatrick nuclear power plant in upstate New York

* New york power authority has agreed to transfer decommissioning trust fund and liability for Fitzpatrick to Entergy

* Agreement totaling $110 million

* Entergy would transfer Fitzpatrick's operating license to Exelon

* Entergy would transfer decommissioning trust fund and associated liability to exelon