* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
Aug 9 Facebook
* Facebook says "providing an update on approach to ad blocking on facebook"
* Facebook says "expanding the tools we give people to control their advertising experience"
* Facebook says if users don't want to see ads about a certain interest, users can remove the interest from ad preferences
* Heard people want to be able to stop seeing ads from businesses/organizations who added them to lists, and so are adding tools to allow this
* As co offers people more controls, will also begin showing ads on facebook desktop for people who currently use ad blocking software
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results