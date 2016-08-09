BRIEF-F5 Networks names François Locoh-Donou CEO
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
Aug 9 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream corp says cash burn in q3 is expected to continue to drop to a range of $1.9 million to 1.5 million
* Towerstream attains $414k of adjusted ebitda for q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results