Aug 9 TransAlta Corp :
* Qtrly reported net earnings attributable to common
shareholders $0.02 net earnings per share
* Qtrly revenue $492 million versus $438 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view C$517.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We anticipate achieving our goal of raising $400 to $600
million of project financing by year end"
* Qtrly production 7,899 gwh versus 8,820 gwh
* Qtrly comparable funds from operations per share $0.61
* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
