BRIEF-Mylan says it received information request from FTC as part of preliminary investigation
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman
Aug 9 Biokhimik :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 90.6 million roubles ($1.40 million) versus 19.6 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 1.16 billion roubles versus 689.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aWIiJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8627 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corcept Therapeutics announces preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and corporate update; provides 2017 revenue guidance
* Takeda Pharmaceutical and Shionogi & Co. with three other Japanese drug companies to develop treatment techniques to combat Dementia