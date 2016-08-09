MOVES-Former KKR capital markets head Farr joins Carlyle
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Carlyle Group has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business, the private equity giant said on Monday.
Aug 9 SDC Investimentos SGPS SA :
* Says can not continue talks on sale of 33.3 percent stake of Soares da Costa Construcao to GAM Holdings as conditions for the sale are not fulfilled
* Informs on resolution to present Soares da Costa Construcao and its unit Sociedade de Construcoes Soares da Costa to special revitalization plan, as foreseen in the Code of Insolvency and Corporate Recovery
Source text: bit.ly/2aWImcR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Carlyle Group has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business, the private equity giant said on Monday.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 30 Shipping company Toisa Ltd filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy as falling demand for the Bermuda-chartered company's oil-and-gas supply vessels left it running short of cash, according to court documents.
* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings