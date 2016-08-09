Aug 9 SDC Investimentos SGPS SA :

* Says can not continue talks on sale of 33.3 percent stake of Soares da Costa Construcao to GAM Holdings as conditions for the sale are not fulfilled

* Informs on resolution to present Soares da Costa Construcao and its unit Sociedade de Construcoes Soares da Costa to special revitalization plan, as foreseen in the Code of Insolvency and Corporate Recovery

Source text: bit.ly/2aWImcR

