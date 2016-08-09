BRIEF-F5 Networks names François Locoh-Donou CEO
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
Aug 9 Wellington Management Group LLP:
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports passive stake of 10.61 pct in WPX Energy Inc as of July 29 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aHOiDA) Further company coverage:
* F5 networks appoints François Locoh-Donou as President and CEO
* Fillon says he has provided information to "establish the truth"
* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results