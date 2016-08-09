BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q4 core earnings per share $0.56
* Berkshire Hills reports record annual earnings; dividend increased
Aug 9 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS
* Q2 loss of 4.8 million lira ($1.62 million) versus loss of 7.2 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 19.5 million lira versus 15.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9681 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Berkshire Hills reports record annual earnings; dividend increased
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler will make an announcement on his future in the role soon as he comes to the end of his first five-year term in September, according to the country's finance minister.
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business