Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Southwest Airlines Co says on August 3, 2016, entered into a new $1 billion five year revolving credit facility agreement with a syndicate of lenders

* Revolving credit agreement has an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $1.5 billion

* Terminated revolving credit facility dated as of Apr 2, 2013, with syndicate of banks including Citibank and JPMorgan Chase Bank