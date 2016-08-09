BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
Aug 9 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
* Brookfield Renewable to issue CDN$500 million of medium-term notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay outstanding indebtedness
* Says agreed to issue CDN$500 million principal amount of medium-term notes, series 10, due January 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman