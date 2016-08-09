BRIEF-Bofi Holding Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Bofi Holding, Inc. Announces second quarter net income, up 14.7%
Aug 9 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Says "has canceled about 530 flights today while more than 1,600 have departed" Source (bit.ly/2bgZngA) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.
MILAN, Jan 30 Italian eyewear group Luxottica reported on Monday a 0.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted sales helped by its fast-expanding retail network, while reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese markets hit its wholesale business.