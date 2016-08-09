BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
Aug 9 National Cinemedia Inc says -
* National Cinemedia Inc. names Katie Scherping Chief Financial Officer
* Says co-interim CFO's, David J. Oddo and Jeffrey T. Cabot, will transition into other roles on finance team
* National Cinemedia Inc says Scherping will also serve as CFO of NCM LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman