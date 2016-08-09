BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
Aug 9 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
* Awards $4.1 million to Hologic Inc to develop better Zika blood screening test
* Under the one-year agreement, Hologic will advance the development of its Procleix Zika virus assay
* Contract with Hologic could be extended up to 18 months and $6.2 million to support the clinical study Further company coverage:
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman