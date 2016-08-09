BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
Aug 9 Suntrust Banks Inc :
* Suntrust announces increase in common stock dividend
* Previous quarterly dividend was $0.24
* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared payable on September 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.