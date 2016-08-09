BRIEF-Bofi Holding Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Bofi Holding, Inc. Announces second quarter net income, up 14.7%
Aug 9 Delta Air Lines
* "Monday morning a critical power control module at technology command center malfunctioned, causing surge to transformer and loss of power"
* "critical systems and network equipment didn't switch over to backups" Source text (bit.ly/2bcf6P9)
* Bofi Holding, Inc. Announces second quarter net income, up 14.7%
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.
MILAN, Jan 30 Italian eyewear group Luxottica reported on Monday a 0.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted sales helped by its fast-expanding retail network, while reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese markets hit its wholesale business.