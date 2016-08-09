BRIEF-Bofi Holding Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Bofi Holding, Inc. Announces second quarter net income, up 14.7%
Aug 9 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Sabby Management, LLC reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of August 3, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aJYpKi Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with losses broad based after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political risk.
MILAN, Jan 30 Italian eyewear group Luxottica reported on Monday a 0.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted sales helped by its fast-expanding retail network, while reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese markets hit its wholesale business.