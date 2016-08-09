BRIEF-Sanmina reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 9 Ihlas Gazetecilik AS :
* Q2 net profit of 1.2 million lira ($404,489.84) versus 876,405 lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 25.2 million lira versus 26.9 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9667 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended the deadline to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for the nation's largest bankruptcy protection process ever.
* Tessco Technologies Inc - Not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists