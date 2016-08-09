Aug 9 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Recovered two bills of exchange from the Polish customs, for some of its Polish subsidiaries

* Lifting of guarantees (off-balance) given to the Polish customs, in order to ensure the payment of their excise duties, for 140 million euros ($155.54 million) Source text: bit.ly/2aPfPH3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)