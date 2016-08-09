UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Societe Internationale De Plantations D'heveas SA :
* Q2 revenue 53.3 million euros ($59.21 million) versus 55.2 million euros year ago
* Confirms its production growth target (approximately 22 pct expected in 2016) Source text: bit.ly/2aD973l Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources