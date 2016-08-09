BRIEF-TFS Financial says earnings remain strong
* TFS Financial Corporation earnings remain strong as housing sector continues to improve
Aug 9 Sinpas REIT :
* Q2 revenue of 27.7 million lira ($9.34 million) versus 136.8 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 17.0 million lira versus loss of 9.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9667 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund was convicted of insider trading on Monday, just a week after he was arrested for refusing to come to court to face trial.
Jan 31 Australian shares are poised to fall for a second session as global markets faltered over new U.S. immigration curbs, raising concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global trade and economy. The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to post their largest drop in more than three months overnight. The local share price index futures was down 0.1 percent, a 63.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.9 percent lower in