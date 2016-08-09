Aug 9 Fossil Group Inc
* Fossil group, inc. Reports second quarter fiscal year 2016
results
* Fossil group inc q2 shr $0.12
* Fossil group inc q2 shr view $0.09 -- thomson
reuters i/b/e/s
* Fossil group inc sees fy 2016 sales down 1.5 to 5
pct
* Fossil group inc q2 sales $685 mln vs i/b/e/s
view $671.9 mln
* Fossil group inc says updates fiscal 2016 guidance and
provides q3 guidance
* Fossil group inc says continues to expect that operations
of misfit will be dilutive to its 2016 results of operations
* Fossil group inc sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share
in a range of $1.80 to $2.6
* Fossil group inc sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share
in a range of $0.15 to $0.40
* Fossil group inc q3 shr view $0.68, rev view
$750.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Fossil group inc fy2016 shr view $2.06, rev view
$3.06 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
