Aug 9 Walt Disney Co

* Under terms of transaction, disney will pay $1 billion in two installments

* Bamtech will become a key partner for Disney in delivery, support of streaming video, other digital products from Disney|ABC television group and ESPN

* Bamtech will also collaborate with espn to launch and distribute a new espn-branded multi-sport subscription streaming service in future

* As part of transaction, Bamtech was separated from mlb's broader digital business, mlb advanced media

* "current content on espn's linear networks will not appear on new subscription streaming service"

Following acquisition of stake in Bamtech, national hockey league received a minority interest in Bamtech, as result of previous agreement