Aug 9 Walt Disney Co
* Under terms of transaction, disney will pay $1 billion in
two installments
* Bamtech will become a key partner for Disney in delivery,
support of streaming video, other digital products from
Disney|ABC television group and ESPN
* Bamtech will also collaborate with espn to launch and
distribute a new espn-branded multi-sport subscription streaming
service in future
* As part of transaction, Bamtech was separated from mlb's
broader digital business, mlb advanced media
* The Walt Disney Company acquires minority stake in Bamtech
* New ESPN-branded multi-sport direct-to-consumer service to
be launched
* Disney has option to acquire majority ownership in coming
years
* Acquiring a 33% stake in Bamtech, leading technology
services and video streaming company previously formed by major
league baseball
* "current content on espn's linear networks will not appear
on new subscription streaming service"
* Following acquisition of stake in Bamtech, national hockey
league received a minority interest in Bamtech, as result of
previous agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: