Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Estimated legal liability, initially measured at fair
value on date of Salix acquisition, should be reduced by $39
million
* Co and the states have executed settlement agreements
concerning the states' portion of the settlement related to
Salix
* Pursuant to terms of agreements, co will make a payment of
about $8 million plus interest by august 18, 2016
* Following execution of settlement concerning federal
claims against Salix, co concluded its estimated legal liability
relating to this matter
* Adjustment was recorded in other income in Q2 of 2016 in
the co's consolidated statement of loss
Source text: bit.ly/2aQ7jYe
