Aug 9 CIT Group Inc
* Says expects to complete and file the form 10-Q on or
before August 15, 2016
* In 2015 form 10-K filing, management identified material
weakness in financial freedom reverse mortgage servicing
business of IMB Holdco LLC
* In Q2, as result of new information from process remediate
material weakness, co recorded additional reserves of $230
million
* Says unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for the
period ended June 30, 2016 by the prescribed filing deadline
* In preparation of financial statements for FY Dec 31,
2015, co identified errors in estimation process of hecm
interest curtailment
* Is redesigning the procedures and controls to remediate
the material weakness, with oversight from the board of
directors
Source: (bit.ly/2b4CpM8
)
Further company coverage: