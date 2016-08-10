Aug 10 Prudential Plc :

* The group has several UK domiciled operations, including prudential UK and M&G, and these may be impacted by a UK withdrawal from the EU

* Increased volatility may create potential for a general downturn in economic activity and for further or prolonged interest rate reductions in some jurisdictions due to monetary easing and investor sentiment

* Demand for insurance products may also be adversely affected

* If sustained, this environment is likely to have a negative impact on insurance sector over time and may consequently have a negative impact on Prudential's business and its balance sheet and profitability

* Ongoing uncertainty of when UK will leave EU and possibility of a lengthy period before negotiations are concluded may increase volatility in markets where group operates

* Insurers may experience an elevated incidence of claims, lapses, or surrenders of policies, and some policyholders may choose to defer or stop paying insurance premiums

