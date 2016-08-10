Aug 10 Prudential Plc :
* The group has several UK domiciled operations, including
prudential UK and M&G, and these may be impacted by a UK
withdrawal from the EU
* Increased volatility may create potential for a general
downturn in economic activity and for further or prolonged
interest rate reductions in some jurisdictions due to monetary
easing and investor sentiment
* Demand for insurance products may also be adversely
affected
* If sustained, this environment is likely to have a
negative impact on insurance sector over time and may
consequently have a negative impact on Prudential's business and
its balance sheet and profitability
* Ongoing uncertainty of when UK will leave EU and
possibility of a lengthy period before negotiations are
concluded may increase volatility in markets where group
operates
* Insurers may experience an elevated incidence of claims,
lapses, or surrenders of policies, and some policyholders may
choose to defer or stop paying insurance premiums
* There may be a higher incidence of counterparty failures
