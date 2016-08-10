Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 10 ITV Plc :
* Response to Entertainment One announcements
* Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal
* Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business
* ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time
* Board of eOne has rejected this proposal
* Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation
* Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal
* Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016
* Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals.
* Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.